Fermanagh learners back behind the wheel

A MAGHERAVEELY driving instructor has deemed Friday’s return to the roads as a “brilliant day” after tests and lessons had been suspended since Christmas in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.

“It was absolutely brilliant, after about five minutes in the car it was as if we never stopped driving,” explained Michael Crudden.

Reflecting on what the last year has been like, he told the Herald, “It has been an awful time for learners. Anyone who is doing their test is under severe pressure as if they weren’t under enough to pass.

“They fear, ‘if I don’t pass then god knows when I’ll get doing it again’ and you can feel that. As a driving instructor you have to try and dilute the stress as best you can, adding to it doesn’t help.”

While Mr Crudden understands the frustrations and anxiety felt by learner drivers, he also believes that the past 12 months has been a “great learning curve” for any young person.

