+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh learners back behind the wheel
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Sinead McManus learning to drive with driving instructor Michael Crudden

Fermanagh learners back behind the wheel

Posted: 9:02 am May 2, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A MAGHERAVEELY driving instructor has deemed Friday’s return to the roads as a “brilliant day” after tests and lessons had been suspended since Christmas in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.
“It was absolutely brilliant, after about five minutes in the car it was as if we never stopped driving,” explained Michael Crudden.
Reflecting on what the last year has been like, he told the Herald, “It has been an awful time for learners. Anyone who is doing their test is under severe pressure as if they weren’t under enough to pass.
“They fear, ‘if I don’t pass then god knows when I’ll get doing it again’ and you can feel that. As a driving instructor you have to try and dilute the stress as best you can, adding to it doesn’t help.”
While Mr Crudden understands the frustrations and anxiety felt by learner drivers, he also believes that the past 12 months has been a “great learning curve” for any young person.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:02 am May 2, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA