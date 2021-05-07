Fermanagh is still holding steady on the Covid front

ASIDE from a slight increase overnight on Monday, Fermanagh has once again recorded a very positive week on the Covid front. In fact, for two full weeks there was barely a handful of cases locally.

In seven days leading up until Monday this week, there were just two positive Covid cases in all Fermanagh postcodes. This was the same number as the week immediately previous, when there were also just two cases, when there was one in the Enniskillen area and one in the Derrylin and Lisnaskea area.

However, there has been a slight increase in the past two days, with three in the Irvinestown and Ballinamallard area of BT94, reported overnight on Monday and four in the BT93 area of Belleek, Derrygonnelly, Kesh and Garrison, an area which has frequently reported record low rates in the past. That brings the total number of cases in Fermanagh to nine in the past week, which while up on the preceding fortnight is significantly lower than the scores of cases per week seen just last month.

With cases continuing to surge in the Tyrone part of the local Council district, with 32 in the BT78 area last week alone, the overall figure for Fermanagh and Omagh was 47 in the past seven days, which is down from 62 the week before when, again, the majority of cases were in Tyrone.

Once again this week, the impact of the vaccine roll out continues to be felt, with no cases among the over 80s and two among those aged 60-79, across the wider district. With many of the older age groups now two weeks past their second jab, the point at which the protection kicks in, it is clear there is less infection among those groups. The majority of cases, 25, were among those under the age of 19.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007