Expectant mothers welcome easing of restrictions

THE easing of maternity restrictions at SWAH has come as welcome news for expectant mothers-to-be right across Fermanagh.

Women will now be able to have one person accompany them to some antenatal appointments as well as for the duration of their labour and after the birth.

Although the Department of Health has said it will review these guidelines again in four weeks, Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed this latest phase of reopening services and visiting times.

“This is great news and a relief for many families in my constituency,” she told the Herald. “In my meeting with the Western Health and Social Care Trust last week I raised the issue of the restrictions to maternity services.

“I had also written to the Minister of Health on this issue and I am glad that this added stress has been lifted from expectant mothers and their partners.”

While restrictions still vary across each Trust, the following rules will apply across the Western Trust.

From Friday (7 May) maternity wards will allow one daily visit from one of two nominated individuals, from up to two households.

In maternity outpatients a chosen birth partner will be facilitated to accompany the expectant mother to dating scan, anomaly and foetal medicine clinic.

A chosen birth partner will be facilitated to accompany the mother-to-be for induction of labour, duration of labour and birth and, for up to three hours after the birth.

In relation to the Neonatal Unit, both parents will be allowed to visit at any time during the day. It may however, not always be possible to enable both parents to be together at cot side, as this may restrict the ability to maintain effective social distancing.

While the Trust can only accommodate within a Covid secure environment, some mothers have seen their partner denied access by the change in rule.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0