Erne Ju Jitsu class gets ready for cancer fundraiser

ONCE again, the Fermanagh Ju Jitsu class are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to take part in a grappling marathon to raise money for a local Fermanagh charity.

For the past three years, the Erne Ju Jitsu class, led by Lyle Gawley, have consistently been taking part in different fundraisers and this year they have decided to raise money for Action Cancer.

Like all charities, Action Cancer have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Lyle believes that this fundraising campaign by the Fermanagh Ju Jitsu class will have a big impact in helping a charity which does so much to help people and their families who are suffering from cancer.

“I decided to start doing annual charity fundraisers a couple of years ago. The first one was for Fermanagh Women’s Aid, last year was for the Aisling Centre and this year I have decided on Action Cancer.”

“I chose Action Cancer because cancer is something that affects everyone at some point in our lives, either directly or through a loved one. I have had several family members, friends and their family members who have died or become ill due to various forms of cancer so it has been something I have wanted to do for a while.”

“Action Cancer do amazing work in early detection and support and much more to help fight against cancer. As we are a Ju Jitsu class, we have been doing physical martial arts challenges to raise money.”

With Covid-19 restrictions meaning that all Ju Jitsu classes have had to be held remotely and from the persons own homes, Lyle has had to tailor his physical challenge to suit but he still thinks that the fundraising initiative will be a great way to get his students back mixing and integrating again as they return to the mats.

“The students and coaches in Fermanagh Ju Jitsu will grapple against each other for as long as we can. I choose grappling because we have all been training at home and without contact since March last year.”

“All of the students are desperate to get back to normal contact training and with restrictions lifting, we will be able to do it then.”

If you would like to donate to the Fermanagh Ju Jitsu’s class challenge for Action Cancer, you can donate either by visiting their own Just Giving page or by following the link on Lyle’s Facebook page.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007