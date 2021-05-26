Enniskillen to Sligo road closed due to crash

The Sligo Road outside Enniskillen is closed in both directions between the junction of the Mullaghdun Road and the Corraglass Road following a one vehicle road traffic collision.
The road is expected to be closed for some time for recovery of the vehicle. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and diversions are in place.
Posted: 3:26 pm May 26, 2021