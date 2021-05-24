Councillors clash over response to Brollagh closure

THERE were heated words in the Council chamber in response to a reply from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) on the closure of St Mary’s High School, Brollagh.

Issues arose around a Shared Space Project Application under the PEACE IV scheme, and members wrote to the Minister for Education on learning there allegedly may have been pressure to: “not look favourably”.

This came to light after the school’s Parent Action Group (PAG) obtained documents through a Freedom of Information request.

SDLP Councillor Adam Gannon, pictured below, stated, “It’s obvious there has been an amended letter, which shows there were mistakes in the first one.

CCMS have been found wanting They said first awareness was in 2020, but the school was aware since 2017 and the Parents Council have letters of support. This correspondence causes questions.”

Councillor Anthony Feely, Sinn Fein was very disappointed with the response and the failure of CCMS to meet with members.

“They have always blocked any progress in Brollagh … It just goes to show what CCMS is like. They haven’t even tried to fight to keep the school going. It is looking like it is closing and we have to face up to the reality.”

