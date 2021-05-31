+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Concern that street preachers are putting-off shoppers
Concern that street preachers are putting-off shoppers

Posted: 6:14 pm May 31, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

STREET PREACHING: CONCERNS have been raised about street preachers in Enniskillen who, some say, are intimidating and off-putting to locals and visitors to the town centre.

While there is often Christian and Hare Krishna worshippers using the central location of the Diamond in Enniskillen to share their religious message, the recent situation when a group of religious activists took up both sides of the street at the Diamond and used two loudspeakers to preach against abortion, caused anger among shop owners and their customers.

Under UK law, street preaching is legal, however, the controversial Police Crime and Sentencing bill, which was recently passed in the House of Commons, may limit such activities, if those preaching cause “intimidation and harassment” or “serious unease, alarm or distress” to bystanders.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Posted: 6:14 pm May 31, 2021
