Calls for Downing Street to return table taken after G8

THERE have been renewed calls for a local wood table commissioned for the G8 summit in 2013 to be returned to Fermanagh after it was taken back to Downing Street by Prime Minister David Cameron after the event.

Leaders of the worlds most powerful countries, including Barack Obama and Vladamir Putin, sat at the specially commissioned negotiating table, made from locally sourced elm wood, during the summit when it was held at the Lough Erne Resort almost eight years ago.

Cllr Sheamus Greene, who previously wrote to Downing Street requesting the Fermanagh table was repatriated, has once again called for its return.

“When the G8 was over Cameron’s team packed it up and brought it back to Downing Street. To add insult to injury, it’s now in Margaret Thatcher room,” he said.

“The fact they had the audacity to actually take it, after all the promises they made that the G8 was going to do such good things for Fermanagh, it was just typical of how we be treated, that not only did nothing come out of it but to actually take the table.”

