Blanaid steps down from Fermanagh Women’s Aid

AFTER 10 years of dedication, the much-respected chairwoman of Fermanagh Women’s Aid has stepped down from her charity role.

There has been a genuine expression of regret by Blanaid McKinney’s colleagues at her decision to step away from the charity to which she gave a decade of service. Describing how Ms McKinney “challenged and empowered” everyone who was involved in Women’s Aid on a daily basis, the charity’s CEO Mary McCann said Blanaid “led with her knowledge, her feminism, her understanding, her deep respect for staff and the work they do.”

Fermanagh Women’s Aid paid tribute to Blanaid’s long commitment to feminism and women’s causes in a long and full career in research, activism and management.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0