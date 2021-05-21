Baldwin says indiscipline cost Fermanagh 

A DRAW against Cavan felt more like a defeat, admits Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin.

The Ernesiders were cruising throughout the second half and at one stage led by seven points, but Cavan slowly came back into the game and through Brian Fitzpatrick, the Breffni county hit the last four points of the game to earn a 1-19 to 2-16 draw in the first game of their league campaign.

Baldwin said afterwards, “The boys are a bit down in themselves after that, it’s honestly like a grain of sand, it can either go for you or against you.

“Cavan had a free 110 (yards) out and it was brought in to the 80 because we threw the ball away, things like that we need to learn from.

“Discipline probably cost us in the end, but look, we are a work in progress and as long as we can learn from today then I will be happy.”

Fermanagh had a number of players making their debut on Sunday past, with the new rule of three players being brought in including, Barney McAuley (Loughgiel), Ruairi Bannon (Loch Mor dal gCais) and Fermanagh home grown player Kevin McGarry who is now playing with Portaferry.

McAuley went off injured at half time and Baldwin admits the news on injuries from Sunday is not good.