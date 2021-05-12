Anti-abortion posters causing pain to grieving mothers

THOSE who erected graphic anti-abortion posters around Enniskillen, including outside SWAH, have been urged to think of the hurt, pain and trauma they are causing local women who have suffered baby loss.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact the posters will have on children, with one put up just outside the Model Primary School in Enniskillen. Another can be found near the Ardhowen Theatre, as well as the one on the Irvinestown Road outside the SWAH.

While the posters have been described as less graphic than some anti-abortion material, a number of local bereaved mothers have described the images as hurtful, bringing back painful memories.

Matthew Beaumont, a local Alliance Party candidate, contacted the Herald about the posters after a number of upset local people had contacted him.

“They’re not massive posters, but the majority of the actual photo is a picture of a foetus at about ten weeks old,” he said, adding the images were not as graphic as others elsewhere, which was why the police told him they would not be removing them.

