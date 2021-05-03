Angry reaction to latest Enniskillen bomb setback

DISAPPOINTMENT: THE FAMILIES of the victims of the Enniskillen bomb have reacted angrily to two significant setbacks in their claims for compensation from Libya.

The government has ruled out using frozen Libyan assets to compensate IRA victims and have decided not to publish a report which examined options for compensation.

