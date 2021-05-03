+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Angry reaction to latest Enniskillen bomb setback
25 YEARS ON...The cenotaph at Belmore Street

Angry reaction to latest Enniskillen bomb setback

Posted: 5:24 pm May 3, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

DISAPPOINTMENT: THE FAMILIES of the victims of the Enniskillen bomb have reacted angrily to two significant setbacks in their claims for compensation from Libya.

The government has ruled out using frozen Libyan assets to compensate IRA victims and have decided not to publish a report which examined options for compensation. 

Brexit top of the agenda for new council chairman

Meanwhile the outgoing council chairman came under fire again over his refusal to condemn the 1987 Enniskillen bomb.

Top
