New initiative to develop Devenish Island experience

THE Council, on behalf of the Devenish Island Development Partnership has launched a new initiative, the Devenish Island Experience Ambassador programme to develop authentic, marketable experiences for Devenish Island as a tourism destination.

The partnership is seeking expressions of interest from individuals, heritage champions, businesses and community organisations who have a close connection and affinity with the island to participate in the year long programme.

Speaking about the initiative, the Chairwoman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong, said, “Devenish Island is, without doubt, one of the most beautiful and important heritage sites within the Erne Waterway. A monastic site, founded by St Molaise in the 6th century, images of the island ruins, including the Augustinian Priory of St Mary and the iconic Round Tower have been used around the world to promote the beauty and history of the island of Ireland and to encourage visitors to come to Northern Ireland and to the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

”I understand that one of the priority areas of work is a commitment recognising Devenish Island as a signature ‘giant spirit’ visitor experience in Northern Ireland. It is an enchanting place, captivating the hearts and minds of local people, and this initiative will ensure that the reach spreads to national and international visitors as they journey back through time, close to nature, in an iconic place.

”I welcome this new initiative and I am confident that it will attract significant interest from those who have a strong bond to the district and to the island.”

The council is also considering how they could enhance the tourism potential and improve the visitor experience of Devenish Island, without impacting its unique culture and environment while embracing the core objectives of the EAGS brand

