At the former Enniskillen Workhouse building, from left, Peter Quinn (Operations Director for QMAC), Michael McAlister (Principal, South West College), Councillor Diana Armstrong (Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council) and Angela Lavin (National Lottery Heritage Fund). Picture: Ronan McGrade

£3.25m workhouse project will restore heritage hub

Posted: 7:16 pm May 22, 2021

FUNDING: A CONTRACT has been awarded to QMAC Construction Ltd., for the construction and restoration of Enniskillen Workhouse Entrance Block, a historically significant B2 listed building.

£2,343,000 was awarded by the National Lottery heritage Fund to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the South West College, to undertake the major capital project to create a business enterprise and heritage hub which will, in total cost £3.25m to complete.

