£3.25m workhouse project will restore heritage hub

FUNDING: A CONTRACT has been awarded to QMAC Construction Ltd., for the construction and restoration of Enniskillen Workhouse Entrance Block, a historically significant B2 listed building.
£2,343,000 was awarded by the National Lottery heritage Fund to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the South West College, to undertake the major capital project to create a business enterprise and heritage hub which will, in total cost £3.25m to complete.
