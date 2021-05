ON THE MOVE: The team at Enniskillen restaurant, 28 Darling Street are on the move. They will bring their menu to “Enniskillen favourite” Cafe Merlot and are even talking about “big plans” for another restaurant upstairs in the Blake’s of the Hollow building.

Keep an eye in the coming weeks when we will feature “28 at the Hollow” and all the other fabulous eateries in our wonderful county in our “Foodie Fermanagh” feature.