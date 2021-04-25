‘Young Turk’ Frank’s star burned briefly but brightly

FRANK MCMANUS was born in 1972 the eighth of 12 children to Celia (née Mullen) and Patrick on a small farm in Clonliff, Kinawley.

Only Frank and three of his siblings are alive today, including his brother Fr Sean McManus, who was sent to work in the USA following his sustained outspokenness against British injustices in Northern Ireland.

In this week’s Herald Frank recalls his family’s loss, the importance of education, and his eventful role in the fight for civil rights.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0