+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Young Turk’ Frank’s star burned briefly but brightly
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Frank McManus, Solicitor and Civil Rights Campaigner

‘Young Turk’ Frank’s star burned briefly but brightly

Posted: 9:29 am April 25, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

FRANK MCMANUS was born in 1972 the eighth of 12 children to Celia (née Mullen) and Patrick on a small farm in Clonliff, Kinawley.
Only Frank and three of his siblings are alive today, including his brother Fr Sean McManus, who was sent to work in the USA following his sustained outspokenness against British injustices in Northern Ireland.
In this week’s Herald Frank recalls his family’s loss, the importance of education, and his eventful role in the fight for civil rights.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:29 am April 25, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA