Young photographer taking the local industry by storm

DO WHAT you love, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life – that may simply be a sweet old adage to some, but for local photographer Daniel Moore it’s a professional philosophy.

Mr Moore is a young man with a plan, a plan to keep to honing his creative craft in his continuing mission to capture the wonder of the world around him. From the beauty of the Fermanagh’s flora and fauna, to art house images worthy of the galleries of New York and Paris, to weddings and local sports and events, his photographs are as diverse as they are stunning.

All that would be very impressive for a photographer of any vintage, but given Mr Moore has already established himself as a key player in the local industry just a few short years after leaving school, it’s all the more inspiring.

“I have always had a great passion for photography and knew this is what I wanted to do,” Daniel said. “After my last GCSE exam in 2016 I went straight to the camera shop and bought my first professional camera. Since that day my journey into photography took off.

“Over the last five years I worked freelance, also working with various newspapers, event organisers and local celebrities. I have worked with all sorts of clients from small businesses right up to jam packed concerts and Formula 1 racing.

“I don’t see photography as a job, I see it as a passion. I feel extremely lucky every time I pick up my camera that I get paid to do what I love. I take great pride in all my photos and ensure I produce the best out of every shot.”

