Two men rescued from separate accidents

EMERGENCY services were called to a number of rescues across Fermanagh during the past week.

On Friday morning, emergency services were called to rescue a person who was trapped under a dumper truck in the Tempo area.

It was confirmed that three Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances were dispatched to attend the incident on Tonyglaskan Road, two from Enniskillen Fire Station and one from Fintona Fire Station.

A NIFRS spokesman told the Herald, “Firefighters were called to reports of a person trapped under a dumper truck on the Tonyglaskan Road, Tempo. Firefighters assisted Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to rescue the person, and stabilised the vehicle.”

During a separate incident on Saturday, local firefighters had been called to the Clonursan Road, Enniskillen at 11.53am following reports that a 79-year-old man was trapped underneath a vehicle, the Herald can reveal.

When firefighters arrived the casualty had been removed from under the vehicle. It is understood that the crew then helped remove the casualty from the scene using manual handling techniques and stabilised the vehicle shortly before the 79-year-old was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, to be treated for his injuries.

A spokesman from the NIFRS told this paper, “One appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Lisnaskea Fire Station attended the incident. The casualty was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance and the incident was dealt with by 1.48pm.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said, “Police received a report of an incident at a property in the Clonsuran Road area of Enniskillen just before 12pm on Saturday, where a man had become trapped under a vehicle. The man was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he was treated for his injuries.”

