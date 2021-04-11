Trust reaches 100,000th dose of Covid-19 vaccine

THE WESTERN Health and Social Care Trust has successfully administered its 100,000th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The landmark local milestone was reached on, Tuesday, 5 April and is welcomed as another positive in the fight against Covid.
The timing of the latest statistic has added to the Easter holiday and springtime feel-good factor being experienced as Fermanagh society makes its way out of the pandemic.
The impressive achievement has been delivered through the co-ordinated efforts of Western Trust staff who are working closely with multi-agency groups and volunteers from across the Trust area.
The Covid vaccination programme, which is the largest programme of its kind ever undertaken by the NHS, is being delivered through a range of initiatives, including the operation of three vaccination centres including the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.
