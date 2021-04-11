+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Smiling Tilery Nursing Home Resident, Catherine Byers, at 103 years of age, receiving her 2nd vaccination from public health nurse, Aisling Burns, one of the Trust care home vaccinators. The Western Trust has delivered more than 30,000 vaccines across the Trust are and are currently completing the 2nd doses of the Vaccine in all Care Homes, which will be completed in full in February 2021.

Trust reaches 100,000th dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Posted: 9:37 am April 11, 2021

THE WESTERN Health and Social Care Trust has successfully administered its 100,000th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The landmark local milestone was reached on, Tuesday, 5 April and is welcomed as another positive in the fight against Covid.
The timing of the latest statistic has added to the Easter holiday and springtime feel-good factor being experienced as Fermanagh society makes its way out of the pandemic.
The impressive achievement has been delivered through the co-ordinated efforts of Western Trust staff who are working closely with multi-agency groups and volunteers from across the Trust area.
The Covid vaccination programme, which is the largest programme of its kind ever undertaken by the NHS, is being delivered through a range of initiatives, including the operation of three vaccination centres including the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.

