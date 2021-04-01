Tries and tractors with Ireland rugby player Boles

When Claire Boles got word via e-mail of Adam Griggs’ 35 player-squad her first reaction was to call home. Her parents Deborah and David were delighted with the news that their daughter had done enough to make the cut.

“They see all the hard work you put in behind the scenes, especially over lockdown and stuff. All them training sessions by yourself, they can see it paying off.”

Claire’s parents have been hugely influential in the 22 year-old’s life and have provided the support not to mention the lifts, to and from training, that it takes to make it at the highest level.

“Dad would be the one who would have driven me places. When I was in school I had training in Dungannon in the evenings with Ulster and that’s a good hour drive or to Enniskillen on Saturday morning with the Collegiate. It’s actually a lot of time for parents to take out of their day to do that. Mum would always have the packed lunch, she’d always have my gear ready, they were always so helpful.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0