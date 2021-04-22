Top flight football secured for McGovern and Norwich

NORWICH CITY have won promotion to the Premier League after just one season away. Michael McGovern was instrumental in nets for the Canaries up until late December when a torn hamstring tendon put an end to his participation over the last few months but the Enniskillen keeper is back to full fitness and is excited about being back in the top flight.

Norwich secured automatic promotion at the weekend and with 90 points on the board, 8 points clear of second placed Watford and with four games remaining the league is very much in their sights.

“It was a really good achievement for the lads to get over the line with so many games to go. It shows you how good the team has performed this season and hopefully we can now go on and win the league, because in my opinion we have been the best team in the league so far and we deserve to be champions, but we still have a little bit more work to do,” says the 36 year-old.

The celebrations were pretty muted at Carrow Road though with an empty stadium and social distancing in place. It was a very different picture to when they gained promotion back in 2019.

“It was really strange having no fans in the stadium, after we experienced it two years ago when we got promoted. The celebrations after the game when we played Blackburn and got promoted, we were out on the pitch for it seemed like hours, all the families and the children and it was a brilliant experience and then the other night, it was just us and we were out on the pitch for about five minutes, it was nothing compared to the last time. It’s disappointing that the fans couldn’t get in the stadium and enjoy it with the lads.”

