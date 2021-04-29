+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineThousands of pills seized at Lisnaskea house
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Thousands of pills seized at Lisnaskea house

Posted: 1:00 pm April 29, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THOUSANDS of suspected prescription pills have been found by police at a house in Lisnaskea, following a search by local police along with the UK Border Force.
On Tuesday afternoon local PSNI announced they had carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the property of a man who was already in custody on motoring charges. An estimated 3,500-4,000 pills labelled as Diazepam and Pregabalin, which are illegal without a prescription, were found at the home.
The man was then further arrested on suspicion of importing a Class C drug, and officers said he is now “assisting police with ongoing enquiries.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:00 pm April 29, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA