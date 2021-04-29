Thousands of pills seized at Lisnaskea house

THOUSANDS of suspected prescription pills have been found by police at a house in Lisnaskea, following a search by local police along with the UK Border Force.

On Tuesday afternoon local PSNI announced they had carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the property of a man who was already in custody on motoring charges. An estimated 3,500-4,000 pills labelled as Diazepam and Pregabalin, which are illegal without a prescription, were found at the home.

The man was then further arrested on suspicion of importing a Class C drug, and officers said he is now “assisting police with ongoing enquiries.”

