Some local companies losing up to 30 percent of income due to Brexit
Some local companies losing up to 30 percent of income due to Brexit

Posted: 3:39 pm April 22, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
FERMANAGH hauliers have seen their incomes fall by up to 30 percent since Brexit, according to a new report into the impact of the UK’s exit from the EU on local freight trade.
The report was carried out by the local Council’s director of
regeneration and planning at the request of the Council’s Brexit
committee.

