Sinead is stepping out for brother-in-law and cancer

A FERMANAGH woman has put her best foot forward during the month of March in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Sinead McCormack from Donagh has raised over £1,335 so far after taking on the ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ challenge, by walking 10,000 steps per day to help beat cancer and raise essential funds for life-saving research.

“A good friend of mine aims to do a charity challenge every year,” Sinead told the Herald. “This year she chose to do the Walk All Over Cancer challenge and asked me to join her in memory of my brother-in-law Sean who passed away in January this year.

“I thought this would be a lovely way to remember Sean and raise money at the same time.

“Thankfully this challenge wasn’t impacted by the pandemic and I was able to get out and about, walking everyday to achieve my 10,000 steps and clear my head at the same time.”

She added, “Cancer is something that affects every family in some way or another. Sean was a huge presence in our lives and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“Anything I can do to help charities who support cancer patients and their families, is for me very important and worthwhile.”

Speaking on the positive impact that she hopes her donation will make, Sinead said, “I hope my collected donations will go towards supporting families who are going through their own cancer journeys and towards hopefully one day finding a successful cure to ending this awful disease. I want to thank each and every person who donated to this cause.”

If you would like to donate to Sinead’s fundraiser, follow the link https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sineads-walk-all-over-cancer-fundraising-page-310401

