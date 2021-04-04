Second ‘Camino’ route is in the pipeline for Fermanagh

YOU WAIT forever for a Camino in Fermanagh, then two possible routes come along at once.

Last year the Herald revealed the first steps had been take towards creating a Christian heritage trail that would follow the route taken by the early monks and scholars. Called ‘The Pilgrim Way’, it is hoped the Christian heritage trail will connect the “spiritual superhighways” of the Shannon and Erne water systems and could be Ireland’s answer to the Camino de Santiago.

While a cross-border feasibility study is currently exploring the possibility of the Pilgrim Way, it has now emerged a new northern-focused route, ‘The Way of the Saints’, is in the pipeline too.

Stretching 266 miles, connecting Fermanagh to Down and taking in four counties, The Way of The Saints aims to be a Christian heritage walking trail that, by attracting visitors looking for active or cultural holidays, could also be a local version of the Camino.

