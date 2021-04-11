+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Rockstar bingo 'Checks In' during lockdown
Rock Star Bingo - Conor McCann

Rockstar bingo ‘Checks In’ during lockdown

Posted: 1:43 pm April 11, 2021

OVER the first and second Covid-19 lockdown, Conor McCann from Irvinestown, otherwise known as DJ Rockstar, raised over £30,000 for local and national charities and now he has returned to the screen again alongside his brother Niall to bring their new project ‘Rockstar Community Bingo’ live to the people of Fermanagh and further afield.
Conor, a driving instructor and owner of CMC Advanced Driving school, entertained people with his upbeat and positive demeanour during his live Facebook discos and he is continuing to entertain online audiences with their new ‘Rockstar Community Bingo’ event which is held live over Zoom.
As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, bingo halls up and down the country have been closed and Conor first got the idea to run his own online bingo event after hearing how much his own mother missed the fun and social aspect of playing the game along with her friends.

