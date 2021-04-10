Public realm works resume in Enniskillen

ROAD WORKS are to resume in Enniskillen today, as part of the ongoing £5 million plan to transform the town centre.

It is hoped there won’t be a repeat of the gridlock seen in the town last week, when road works tied up traffic on the west bridge on the Wellington Road, close to the castle. With work taking place on broadband cables, and nearby paving work as part of the Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, traffic came to a standstill last Thursday afternoon, with queues stretching as far as Gaol Square in one direction, and to the end of the Cornagrade Road in another.

Having finished up on Friday last, April 2nd, for the Easter break, work on the public realm scheme resumed this week.

