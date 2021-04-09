Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has died at the age of 99. A statement from the Royal Family read, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II visited Fermanagh back in 2012 during her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee visit to the north. Together they visted St Michael’s Church and St Maccartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen.

During his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip attended over 22,000 solo engagements and gave over 5,000 speeches. The Duke of Edinburgh officially stepped down from royal engagements on 2nd August 2017, although in May 2018 he attended his grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

Advertisement