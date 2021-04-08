+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Popular park to be closed all summer for revamp project
Popular park to be closed all summer for revamp project

Posted: 9:13 am April 8, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

ONE OF Fermanagh’s most historic parks is to get a major makeover, however it unfortunately has to be closed for the whole of the summer to allow the work to be carried out.
Last week the Council announced Forthill Park will close on April 12 to allow the £200,000 refurbishment works to get underway. With experts stating the work must be carried out during the warmer months, it is expected the park in the heart of Enniskillen will be closed until September.
The project will include significant conservation work on Cole’s Monument, including stone work and restoration on the 30 metre column and statue.

