Parents ‘up in arms’ over expensive school uniforms

LOCAL parents have been ‘up in arms’ over whether or not the purchase of expensive school uniforms should be compulsory while families across Fermanagh continue to face financial pressures due to Covid.

Monday marked the long awaited return to school for all pupils, and for many the first day that uniforms had been worn since before Christmas.

“I had to buy a complete new uniform this week,” said Nina Kelly, while Sarah Morton explained, “I couldn’t get my kids feet measured or new school shoes for my eldest as he has a long narrow foot with high instep.”

After spending most of this academic year learning from home, concerns emerged that many students had ‘outgrown’ their uniforms.

“Clothes shops and shoe shops needed to be reopened before schools started back up. Parents could have bought a bit at a time to save money during lockdown instead of getting everything at once and scraping then to get by,” said Vicky Gilchrist.

