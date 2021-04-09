Pandemic highlights problem of loneliness

WHILE everyone in the community has faced challenges over the past year of the pandemic, for Fermanagh’s dedicated volunteers and health workers the Covid crisis has highlighted just how pervasive the problem of loneliness is locally.

Like many charities and organisations across the UK and Ireland, Belcoo-based Lakeland Community Care (LCC) has been busier than ever carrying out vital work in the most challenging of circumstances over the past 12 months.

Even before the pandemic many living in rural Fermanagh were isolated, and loneliness was endemic, with organisations such as LCC already providing a lifeline to many. Since the arrival of Covid, when we have all now experienced some for of isolation to some degree, the work of these local groups has become even more essential.

