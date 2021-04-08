+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMother voices concern about playgroup closure
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Mother voices concern about playgroup closure

Posted: 3:38 pm April 8, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A MOTHER has voiced her concern over the closure of a Newtownbutler playgroup which she says is a “vital service” for early detection, after staff from the ‘Railway Kids’ programme discovered her son Cian had autism.
“Cian attended Railway Kids back in 2017. He loved it, but at first he  was a bit unsettled, and we didn’t know what was wrong at the time,” 
explained Caroline Duignan.
“The playgroup had a lot of concerns and how he just wasn’t himself so  they decided to make some referrals to the health visitor.
“We found out that Cian had autism and only for that early detection I  wouldn’t have known until he was god knows what age as I didn’t know the signs.”
“My second son Ronan now attends the Railway Kids playgroup programme and to think that he like many others will be missing out on this service when it comes to the early development of speech and language as well as the social aspect with other children is a disgrace.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:38 pm April 8, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA