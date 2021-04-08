Mother voices concern about playgroup closure

A MOTHER has voiced her concern over the closure of a Newtownbutler playgroup which she says is a “vital service” for early detection, after staff from the ‘Railway Kids’ programme discovered her son Cian had autism.

“Cian attended Railway Kids back in 2017. He loved it, but at first he was a bit unsettled, and we didn’t know what was wrong at the time,”

explained Caroline Duignan.

“The playgroup had a lot of concerns and how he just wasn’t himself so they decided to make some referrals to the health visitor.

“We found out that Cian had autism and only for that early detection I wouldn’t have known until he was god knows what age as I didn’t know the signs.”

“My second son Ronan now attends the Railway Kids playgroup programme and to think that he like many others will be missing out on this service when it comes to the early development of speech and language as well as the social aspect with other children is a disgrace.”

