+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMannok sees its profits rise despite Covid challenges
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Mannok sees its profits rise despite Covid challenges

Posted: 6:32 pm April 16, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

DESPITE the challenges of the past year, local manufacturing giant Mannok has once again reported an increase in its profits.
The company formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings last week published an overview of its 2020 performance for the 12 months ending on December 31, which showed it had increased its EBITDA by 17 percent on the previous year, rising to €31.1m. EBITDA – which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation – measures a company’s profitability.
During the past year, the company also launched its re-brand to Mannok, which it said had been the culmination of six year investment that saw its sales increase by 44 percent and employment increase by 25 percent.
Chief executive officer Liam McCaffrey said during 2020 the safety of staff and their families had been the company’s priority, with extensive measures put in place to protect staff and customers.
“As an organisation with operations on both sides of the border, we are enormously grateful for the support and commitment of our 800 plus colleagues in helping to navigate the twin challenges of Covid 19 and the Brexit transition,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:32 pm April 16, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA