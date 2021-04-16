Mannok sees its profits rise despite Covid challenges

DESPITE the challenges of the past year, local manufacturing giant Mannok has once again reported an increase in its profits.

The company formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings last week published an overview of its 2020 performance for the 12 months ending on December 31, which showed it had increased its EBITDA by 17 percent on the previous year, rising to €31.1m. EBITDA – which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation – measures a company’s profitability.

During the past year, the company also launched its re-brand to Mannok, which it said had been the culmination of six year investment that saw its sales increase by 44 percent and employment increase by 25 percent.

Chief executive officer Liam McCaffrey said during 2020 the safety of staff and their families had been the company’s priority, with extensive measures put in place to protect staff and customers.

“As an organisation with operations on both sides of the border, we are enormously grateful for the support and commitment of our 800 plus colleagues in helping to navigate the twin challenges of Covid 19 and the Brexit transition,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0