Looking at ways to future-proof high street businesses

IN THE second part of the Fermanagh Herald’s feature on the current state of play for the county’s town centres, we focus on Irvinestown.

The buzz words coming from retail experts when discussing the future of the UK’s high streets is “kindness economy” and “sustainability”and Irvinestown already has that in spades, too.

As concern about how best to future-proof the UK high street has reached critical level following the pandemic lockdowns, shift to online shopping and multi-nationals falling like dominoes, the green shoots of recovery and hometown loyalty are as evident as ever in Irvinestown.

The Railway Bar has been acquired by a local businessman for development; the Ulster Bank premises has also been bought by an established business and is undergoing a major refurbishment at the moment. Likewise, the new multi-use property being built on the Link Road which will comprise of four commercial units for lease with apartments above, is nearing completion and the entrepreneur who bought the old Creamery site on the Dromore Road is in the process of developing business units there which will be for rent as and when each unit becomes ready.

Irvinestown sustains many local family-run independent concerns, which can only be taken as a testament to the mix of loyalty from local people and the shop owners providing their customers with exactly what they need.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0