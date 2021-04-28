Just two positive Covid cases in Fermanagh last week

THERE were just two positive Covid cases in Fermanagh over the past seven days, the best week for the virus in the county since early last autumn.

Overall, in the Fermanagh and Omagh district, there were actually 63 positive cases recorded in the seven days leading up to yesterday (Tuesday), more than double the 31 last week. However, when the numbers are broken down to postcode area it quickly becomes clear the vast majority of those cases were in the Tyrone side of the district.

For example, in the BT79 area alone, covering Carrickmore, Gortin and Killyclogher areas, there were 43 cases, while in BT78, covering Omagh, there were 17.

Here in Fermanagh’s four postcode areas, there were exactly two cases.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there was one case in the past seven days, down from one there last week. In BT92, covering the Derrylin and Lisnaskea area, there was also one case, down from two cases last week.

There were a grand total of zero positive cases in the county’s other two postcode areas, BT94 covering the wider Irvinestown and Ballinamallard areas, down from one last week, and BT93 covering Belleek, Garrison, Derrygonnelly and Kesh, which is the second week in a row the area recorded no cases.

Once again this week, most of the cases were among younger people. There was one case in the Fermanagh and Omagh district among the over 80s, three cases among those aged 60-79, six among those aged 40-59, ten among those aged 20-39, and 43 among those aged under 19-years old.

Aside from suggesting a possible outbreak among school-aged children in the Tyrone part of the district, the demographic breakdown of the figures also suggests the vaccine roll out is doing exactly what it is intended to do. With many of the older age groups now two weeks past their second jab, the point at which the protection kicks in, it is clear there is less infection among those groups.

This week it was announced the programme has now been extended to those aged 35-39, who can book their jab at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

