If untapped potential of Lisnaskea is developed now the future of the town could be guaranteed

IN OUR third and final feature about the current condition of our

county’s high streets we spoke to people who care about the future of Fermanagh’s second biggest town, Lisnaskea.

The Herald solicited the opinions of the Trustees of the Lisnaskea

Fairs and Markets committee including John McBrien who has been running his newsagents on Main Street for 52 years; retired vet, Pooler Leeman; Roderick Farrell who also serves as vice-chairman of Lisnaskea Community Enterprises Ltd. and Gareth Reihill whose family background is in bookmaking.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0