‘Huge demand’ for Covid vaccines at pharmacies

FERMANAGH pharmacist Michael McDaid has been busy leading the way for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out which has been extended to community pharmacies across the county.

Speaking on the “huge demand” that his pharmacies in Roslea and Lisnaskea have received in relation to the jab, Mr McDaid said, “The covert was reduced to over 45 last week which meant that there has been a lot of phonecalls.

“We’re busy for the next two weeks and will continue to be so for the foreseeable as we haven’t received an end date for administrating the vaccine, however everything will depend on the supply of the vaccine, and whether that will fall short in the coming weeks.”

