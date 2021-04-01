‘Hope is strong’ says Foster after receiving vaccine

FIRST MINISTER Arlene Foster says that “hope is strong” after receiving her first Covid vaccination at Lisnaskea’s Castle Park Centre on Saturday morning.

Speaking afterwards, the Fermanagh MLA told the Herald, “I was very pleased to receive my first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday along with others in the over 50s cohort.

“Northern Ireland at the weekend reached a very important milestone with 50 percent of the adult population receiving their first dose. With this news, we must look ahead with positivity that brighter days are ahead.

“I pay tribute to those involved in the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, from our doctors, nurses, to volunteer staff and our local pharmacies now too. It was especially wonderful that I was able to receive the vaccine in Lisnaskea by my local GP surgery.

“It was quick, easy and pain free and I would encourage everyone to take up the offer of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination so as a society we can move forward.

“This has been a very difficult year for so many people and the hope that this vaccine gives is very strong.”

It has been revealed that following recent conversations, the First Minister has raised a proposal with Boris Johnson for the UK to share vaccines with the south, expressing confidence that it “hopefully will happen.”

Mrs Foster stated that sharing excess supply across the border was important in respect of being good neighbours and that it would have a “practical impact” here in the north in terms of both sides of the border coming out of lockdown.

