Foster welcomes funding to help Newtownbutler playgroup

Posted: 3:04 pm April 19, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

First Minister Arlene Foster has welcomed the news that £900,000 extra has been allocated to the Pathway fund. This will ensure Newtownbutler Playgroup and the Railway Kids programme will now receive an award of funding for the year.

Mrs Foster said, “On Friday I met with the leaders of Newtownbutler Playgroup and heard their concerns surrounding the lack of funding from the Pathway Fund. This funding was vital for the survival of this important facility in the area.

Since news of the shortfall in funding for this playgroup facility, I have been working with the Education Minister Peter Weir. He was determined to ensure that no child would be disadvantaged and I am delighted that he is now in a position to provide an extra £900,000 in the budget for this fund for facilities across Northern Ireland. This will ensure funding going forward for the year in Newtownbutler.

In rural areas groups such as Newtownbutler Playgroup are at the heart of a community and indeed important for our children in their development. This is welcome news today after what has been an anxious time for staff and parents.”

