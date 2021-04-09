+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Foster and O'Neill express sympathy following death of Prince Philip
Foster and O’Neill express sympathy following death of Prince Philip

Posted: 1:53 pm April 9, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

On behalf of the Executive, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have expressed their sympathies following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. 
First Minister Arlene Foster said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. It is a sadness that I know will shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.
“Prince Philip was widely respected for his active and dedicated service to the country and for his steadfast support to Her Majesty the Queen throughout her reign.
“He had a strong interest in Northern Ireland and I had the privilege of meeting him on a number of his many visits here.
“He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.
“This inspirational programme is just one example of the many charities and voluntary organisations in which he was involved in right up to his retirement from public service at the age of 96.
“I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and to the other members of the Royal family at this sad time.”
Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said, “I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Philip.
“Over the past two decades there have been significant interventions by the British Royal family to assist in the building of relationships between Britain and Ireland.
“It is appropriate that this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised. To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity – those who value and cherish the Royal family – I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt.”

