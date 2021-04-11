Fermanagh’s G8 legacy used as cautionary tale

FERMANAGH and the lack of investment it received on the back of the G8 summit, despite grand promises, is being used as a cautionary tale for a small town Cornwall where the G7 is due to take place in June.

In a lengthy piece investigating the impact of the G8 on the county after it was held at the Lough Erne Resort outside Enniskillen in 2013, Cornwall Live has concluded that the major event had “no impact” on Fermanagh at all. That’s despite the fact the summit, which brought together the world’s most powerful leaders including Barack Obama and Vladamir Putin, cost close to £100 million to host.

This summer the Cornish village of Carbis will host the very similar G7 summit, and the people of that county have been wondering what impact it will have on their economy.

According to Cornwall Live, local people are being given the same grand promises the people of Fermanagh were given. For example, it has been estimated £50 million will be brought in Cornwall as a result, mostly in the form of tourism, while the local council has said it’s confident the event will lead to greater investment in their area.

