Helen McDonnell from Headquarters on Belmore Street, Enniskillen with Grace Ross as the hair salons reopened last Friday

Fermanagh hairdressers happy to be back at the basin

Posted: 1:07 pm April 30, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

IT WAS SMILES all round for Fermanagh hair duo Aoife McCaffrey and Amy Gow as they welcomed clients back to their ‘House Of Beauty’ salon in Enniskillen on Friday.
“Thursday night we couldn’t sleep with excitement and thankfully Friday couldn’t have gone any smoother,” explained Amy.
“We were a bit nervous about finding our feet again as we were only opened for two weeks before the last lockdown but thankfully everything went great.
“Clients have been very understanding at how busy we are, especially with the new restrictions, having to spread clients out and constant sanitising, but it all went well.
“The support has been phenomenal, our clients are our bread and butter, they’re like our family and we’re just so lucky.
“During the first lockdown with older clients, I always made sure to call them on their appointment times when they’d usually be in the salon just to make sure they weren’t lonely as that would have been their only break out of the house prior to Covid.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

