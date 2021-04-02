Families of Drumclay residents ‘in grief’ at closing

FAMILIES with relatives in the Drumclay Care Home in Enniskillen have expressed a type of “grief” as the facility closes its doors on Wednesday (March 31).

Drumclay was the place since 2018 where, over 200 local elderly people who were discharged from the SWAH often following a fall or surgical procedure, were brought for care and rehabilitation.

The Western Trust originally rented Drumclay from The Ebbay Group on a short-term lease from December 2018 until August 2020 but extended the lease until the end of March. Last Thursday, staff and patients held a farewell party as the closing date loomed. By this week, the home had been stripped of all its equipment and fixtures and fittings.

Jill Weir of the public services union, Unison, took to the Fermanagh Herald facebook page to express her shock and disappointment at the facility’s closure. Speaking to the Herald she said that it had been “a very emotional week” for staff and families.

“Staff at Drumclay were absolutely brilliant,” Ms Weir said, “It is very distressing to them that it is closing. Each and every member of staff had got tremendous job satisfaction.”

