Enniskillen denied express bus service

FERMANAGH has been denied an express service to Belfast, with the Department of Infrastructure stating the county is already “adequately” served with public transport and there was no demand for a new service.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 2:14 pm April 23, 2021