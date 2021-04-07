Cyber hackers target South West College

AS IF local students and staff didn’t already have enough to contend with at the moment, the South West College (SWC) faced serious disruption recently as a result of a sinister cyber attack.

Police have confirmed to the Herald they are aware of the incident and are investigating after it was reported in the Belfast Telegraph at the weekend that the college was forced to close for a week from March 15th as a result of the attack, which left its IT system our of operation.

In a internal notice seen by the Telegraph, SWC chief executive Michael McAlister explained the college had closed as a precautionary measure.

“We can now confirm that the college was the victim of a cyber-incident,” he said. “A comprehensive investigation is ongoing and we have engaged third party IT security specialists to support us. We have informed the Information Commissioner’s Office as well as police, who are investigating.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0