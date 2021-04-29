Country Singer doing gigs ‘live’ in people’s homes has new single about his football hero Peter McGinnity

IF ANYONE out there needs more Big Tom in their life then charge your phones and laptops and settle in for some Irish Country from the comfort of your armchair.

Some of you might recognise Larry Burns from playing Irish Country favourites in pubs and clubs around the country like the Don Carragh in Lisnaskea and Enniskillen’s Village Inn. Fans know him for his versions of Big Tom hits and other Irish Country greats but after a lifetime of doing what he loved, lockdown left him feeling deflated and at a loss.

“Lockdown has been very difficult on the local bands and entertainers,” Larry told the Herald, “Just like many other businesses we have suffered a lot financially and mentally but I feel as though entertainers have been forgotten about compared to most other groups.”

Not content to just sit around, Larry got together with other local

musicians who have “been trying our best to bring a little

entertainment to our fans and community during these uncertain times,” he said.

Now Larry is bringing a bit of live music and craic to people, who

like him, would love to be in their local pub having a dance and sing-along.

Larry now performs ‘live’ most Saturday nights at 9pm on his

facebook page and you can catch up on any of his recordings at any

time on his YouTube channel Larry Burns Music.

You can support one of our local entertainers and re-enact post

lockdown Saturday nights along with Larry simply by logging on.

NEW SINGLE Larry, who is originally from Newtownbutler, played a bit of football in his day and when he got chatting his friend, Eugene Cunningham from Enniskillen recently, conversation drifted to the glory days of Fermanagh football and local legend, Peter McGinnity.

Spurred by happy memories and extra time on their hands due to Covid, Eugene wrote down a lyric for Larry to record a new single called “Fermanagh’s First All-Star.”

The song, which is in Larry’s favourite Country style, looks back over the Roslea man’s career beginning as a senior player for the Shamrocks at the age of just 14.

Antrim three years in a row; club and county manager, coach and captain too; six Fermanagh senior leagues and four Railway Cups, St Michael’s College and two Ulster under 21s – it’s all there.

The Ulster semi-final of 1982 against Tyrone gets its own chorus, of course, and is remembered with the line “Fermanagh bate them well”.

Check out Larry on YouTube and on his facebook page. Writer, Eugene Cunningham is also on facebook and the single is available to buy The Herald sent Larry’s YouTube clip to the Big Fella himself and asked him what he thought. “To be honest, I’m tickled by it,” Peter McGinnity said, “Certainly has come out of left field!

“I know the singer from footballing days and I suppose it’s only right that I should compliment him and wish him the best of luck with the song.”

