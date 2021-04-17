Clergy reflect on Prince Philip’s visit to Enniskillen

LOCAL clergymen took a moment to reflect on Fermanagh’s royal visit from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip back in 2012 following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday.

During her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee visit to the north, Dean of Clogher, the Very Rev Kenneth Hall, and Monsignor Peter O’Reilly,welcomed the royal couple to St Michael’s Church and St Macartin’s Cathedral, as crowds congregated on the streets of Enniskillen.

In a joint statement to the Herald, both churchmen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and his time in Fermanagh.

“With the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, we wish to join our voices with the many others who have sympathised with Queen Elizabeth and their family,” they said.

“We do so while recalling the visit of the Queen and Prince Philip to Enniskillen on June 26, 2012.

“Those who were present on that day to see the Queen and Prince Philip cross the street from St Macartin’s Cathedral to enter St Michael’s Church will remember the joy of that occasion and its witness to our one community rooted in our common Christian heritage.”

They added, “When Queen Elizabeth crossed the street in Fermanagh’s county town, it was more than a pedestrian crossing of that street.”

