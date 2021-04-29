Boater arrested for allegedly ‘mooning’ walkers

AN apparent joker who allegedly dropped his trousers in front of pedestrians while on a boat in Enniskillen was arrested this week.

On Monday Fermanagh PSNI posted to social media that the suspect had been allegedly spotted ‘mooning’ walkers from a passing boat in the county town. There are also unconfirmed reports of young males throwing bottles from a boat around the same time.

“Earlier this afternoon police received a report of young males on a boat shouting, being disorderly and one them dropping his trousers in front of people out walking along Broadmeadow and the Forum. When police arrived they left [possibly] thinking they were the big men because they were on a boat and the attending police were on bikes and in cars,” police claimed.

“A short time later the crew of the police boat found them in a small bay on the western shore of Devenish Island. One male was arrested for indecent exposure, disorderly behaviour and obstruction and another was dealt with for disorderly behaviour.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated folks.”

The police added there were “unconfirmed reports” of bottles being thrown at people too, and asked anyone who may have had a bottle thrown at them to get in touch on the non-emergency 101 number to make a statement.

