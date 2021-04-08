+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Beautiful town’ becoming littered with rubbish

Posted: 1:37 pm April 8, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

IT WOULD appear that litter is one of the unwelcome outcomes to arise from the pandemic over the past year with the local Council admitting they are “aware” of a problem.
The Fermanagh Herald has been contacted by a member of the public who sent photographs along with an expression of disappointment at the way them “beautiful town” of Enniskillen is littered recently and anger about the way “some of its own residents have no regard for it.”
Both the Herald reader and the Council have highlighted fast food packaging as the noticeable offender on our local landscape and the reader’s photograph shows a scene which, unfortunately, has become way too common in recent months.
“It is with dismay and sadness that locals have to look at the ugly scenes such as those in the pictures,” the member of the public wrote,  “Unfortunately, someone decided it would be better just to leave their rubbish behind from KFC, rather than walk five metres to the nearest bin.”

