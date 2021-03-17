Young Gaels raise funds for wellness campaign

Members of a Fermanagh GAA club have sprung into action to enlist in Action Mental Health’s Spring Into Wellness fundraising campaign.

The Enniskillen Gaels have made a pledge to help raise funds for Action Mental Health as part of the charity’s drive to keep members active and motivated to help them get through the next weeks of Covid restrictions.

The Gaels set themselves the challenge to do at least 28 active minutes, for each of the 28 days of February 2021. During the month the Gaels got walking, running, rowing, swimming, doing yoga, cycling, lifting weights, shooting basketball hoops and all sorts besides – while adhering to current social distancing guidelines. Members, and their families, were also encouraged to attempt an activity they had never tried before over the 28-day challenge. The youngest members of the club carried out football drills in their back gardens, while others engaged in online pilates classes and Just Dance – some even painted their walls! Some of those taking part who already had a high level of fitness used the challenge to push themselves and smashed some amazing long distance runs and hill sprints.

